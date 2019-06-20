Subscriber login Close [x]
    Agave focus for Hacha in Dalston

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  20 June, 2019

    HACHA

    378 Kingsland Rd, London, E8 4AA

    hachabar.com

    Hacha, a neighbourhood hangout and destination bar, is putting the spotlight on agave in Dalston. Aficionado and Diageo Reserve European tequila brand ambassador Deano Moncrieffe has put decades of experience introducing consumers to agave spirits into his new concept, which aims to offer “a fuss-free and accessible way” to drink agave spirits.

    Tequila lovers and novices can try an evolving menu of 25 tequilas, mezcals and lesser-known agave spirits, plus a list of cocktails and Mexican-inspired small plates. Alongside familiar brands, the list will include fine and rare bottles that would otherwise be hard to find in the UK, with flights available at £16, £22 and £28.

    On the cocktail menu, Hacha’s signature drink will be a classic Margarita finished with a citrus mist and served on the rocks, Tommy’s style. It will sit alongside some reimagined classic tequila cocktails, including a Tequila Sunrise featuring clarified orange juice, hibiscus and pomegranate shrub and the Batanga, a traditional Mexican tequila and cola drink. served with a twist.

