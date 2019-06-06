Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Kwānt comes to Mayfair

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  06 June, 2019

    KWÃNT

    Momo, 23-25 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BH

    momoresto.com

    Erik Lorincz, formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy, is looking to add a touch of elegance and refinement to the cocktail scene with a new bar beneath the well-heeled North African/Mediterranean gastro brasserie Momo on Mayfair’s Heddon Street.

    In partnership with Mourad Mazouz, the creative mind behind Sketch London and Andy Wahloo in Paris, the concept is imagined as a 19th-century-style cocktail lounge focusing on top-notch service, set against interiors that mix gentlemen’s club eccentricity with references to African culture. Lorincz will be bringing years of experience as one of the world’s top bartenders – as well his drinks cabinet. A number of vintage spirits and Champagnes from his personal collection will be available, along with a menu that encompasses Highballs, bespoke glassware and bar-grown garnishes, with a focus on classic serves and attention to detail.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

    ...

    Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

    ...

    Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95