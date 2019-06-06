Kwānt comes to Mayfair

By Jo Gilbert

KWÃNT

Momo, 23-25 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BH

momoresto.com

Erik Lorincz, formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy, is looking to add a touch of elegance and refinement to the cocktail scene with a new bar beneath the well-heeled North African/Mediterranean gastro brasserie Momo on Mayfair’s Heddon Street.

In partnership with Mourad Mazouz, the creative mind behind Sketch London and Andy Wahloo in Paris, the concept is imagined as a 19th-century-style cocktail lounge focusing on top-notch service, set against interiors that mix gentlemen’s club eccentricity with references to African culture. Lorincz will be bringing years of experience as one of the world’s top bartenders – as well his drinks cabinet. A number of vintage spirits and Champagnes from his personal collection will be available, along with a menu that encompasses Highballs, bespoke glassware and bar-grown garnishes, with a focus on classic serves and attention to detail.







