The Wine Parlour opens second outpost in Brixton Village

By Jo Gilbert

THE WINE PARLOUR BRIXTON VILLAGE

89 Brixton Village, London, SW9 8PR

thewineparlour.com

Wine bar and shop The Wine Parlour has opened the doors to its second outpost in Brixton Village. Taking cues from the original on Vining Street, the new site will once again offer wines to try on-site, at home or in one of the neighbouring BYO restaurants popping up in one of London’s most diverse and vibrant markets.

The bottle shop’s focus is on sustainable wines and lesser-known grapes from small, family-run vineyards, many of which are exclusive to The Wine Parlour. Customers can also pull up a bar seat to try an “uncomplicated menu” of wines, beers and spirits.