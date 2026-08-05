By Harpers Editorial team

Chef-restaurateur Adam Byatt is bringing another culinary destination to south west London. Much like his Michelin-starred Trinity, the restaurant sits astride one of the area’s commons, Wandsworth rather than Clapham for this venture. Rosina represents Byatt’s first exploration of Italian dining. Will Bee fronts the kitchen operation as head chef; his dishes will chart the best of the Boot’s culinary landscape. Enticing snacks such as gnocco fritto with mortadella bologna will commence diners’ evenings, followed by signature dishes such as risotto bianco and cacio e pepe. Byatt’s creative journey to launch the restaurant was charted in his Youtube series Road to Rosina, the chef being one of the savviest social media operators in hospitality. Evenings will be topped off by selections from the roaming dessert trolly – tiramisu, anyone?