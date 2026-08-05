Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Rosina

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  05 August, 2026

    Chef-restaurateur Adam Byatt is bringing another culinary destination to south west London. Much like his Michelin-starred Trinity, the restaurant sits astride one of the area’s commons, Wandsworth rather than Clapham for this venture. Rosina represents Byatt’s first exploration of Italian dining. Will Bee fronts the kitchen operation as head chef; his dishes will chart the best of the Boot’s culinary landscape. Enticing snacks such as gnocco fritto with mortadella bologna will commence diners’ evenings, followed by signature dishes such as risotto bianco and cacio e pepe. Byatt’s creative journey to launch the restaurant was charted in his Youtube series Road to Rosina, the chef being one of the savviest social media operators in hospitality. Evenings will be topped off by selections from the roaming dessert trolly – tiramisu, anyone?

    35 Bellevue Road, Wandsworth SW17 7EF

    rosinarestaurant.co.uk





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Jascots: Freixenet Copestick sells merch...

    Majestic launches £4 million investment...

    Domaine Lafage to inject €10 million fol...

    Anishka Jelicich starts new role as New...

    Barossa boost: MMD adds Barr-Eden Estate...

    Matthew Hennings: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Discover Rioja

    24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Georges Barbier of London Ltd: Office Co-ordinator

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95