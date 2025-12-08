Carmen Street Wine Bar & Bottleshop

By Harpers Editorial team

The team behind much-loved Caper & Cure are expanding their Stokes Croft bar – Carmen Street Wine – by opening a bottleshop next door. The extended interior, which will bring with it an additional 30 covers, is to be a continuation of Carmen Street’s minimalist style. In addition, guests can expect a spirited atmosphere that encourages sharing and community. The wines, which are mainly low-intervention European bottles, will be available to take away or purchase online – with the option to sit in and enjoy a glass for those who want to. These wines can be enjoyed alongside a compact menu, which includes dishes such as moules marinière and pâté en croûte, in addition to locally supplied cheese.