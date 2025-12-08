Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Carmen Street Wine Bar & Bottleshop

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 December, 2025

    The team behind much-loved Caper & Cure are expanding their Stokes Croft bar – Carmen Street Wine – by opening a bottleshop next door. The extended interior, which will bring with it an additional 30 covers, is to be a continuation of Carmen Street’s minimalist style. In addition, guests can expect a spirited atmosphere that encourages sharing and community. The wines, which are mainly low-intervention European bottles, will be available to take away or purchase online – with the option to sit in and enjoy a glass for those who want to. These wines can be enjoyed alongside a compact menu, which includes dishes such as moules marinière and pâté en croûte, in addition to locally supplied cheese.

    Carmen Beckford Street, Bristol BS1 3FD

    caperandcure.co.uk





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Bibendum releases new Vinonomics graph f...

    InterLoire releases 2025 harvest report

    New CEO appointed at Direct Wines

    Michelin unveil 'Grapes' distinction for...

    Final call to support Blackbook Winery c...

    Obituary: William Laurence “Bill” Page

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95