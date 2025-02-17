Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Noble Public House

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  17 February, 2025

    Glasgow is to gain a new gastropub offering early this month with The Noble Public House. The 100-cover venue is spearheaded by Glaswegian hospitality group The Superlative Collection which hopes to blend classic pub vibes with a gloss of premium bar sophistication. Standing out in Glasgow’s dynamic food and drinks scene is no mean feat but the new venue’s unique approach to familiar Scottish food and drink may help it do just that. On the drinks front this includes signature cocktails in a partnership with The Macallan whisky and beers from local brewery Jump Ship. Food will include British pub staples with a Caledonian twist, while the venue will open from 9am to entice intrepid commuters from the nearby Glasgow Central station to its breakfast menu.

    16 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, G2 6NU

    thenoble.uk







