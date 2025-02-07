Chivas Brothers sees slight drop in global sales

By Hamish Graham

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard Scotch whisky business which can name The Glenlivet and Chivas Regal in its portfolio, saw a 2% drop in sales for the first half of this 2024-2025 financial year, from April to December 2024.

The figures come after Pernod Ricard as a whole recorded a -4% fall in sales for the same period.

Chivas Brothers noted that the drop was in part due to a poor first quarter with a recovery in the second. Despite the dip it is worth noting that the company is still in the green over the past five years, with +5% growth seen for this timeframe.

Emerging markets for the brand, including Brazil, India and Turkey, saw growth of +8%, 1% and an impressive +56%. Other markets were more challenging for the company’s brands with drops in sales of -10% and –19% for the US and China respectively. The poor performance in the Chinese market was also reflected in a drop in sales of –25% for the whole Pernod Ricard portfolio for the period April to December 2024.

Chivas Brothers’ chairman and CEO, Jean-Etienne Gourgues, is aware of the challenges the whisky giant faces but is confident in its ability to adapt.

“Our [first half of the 2025 financial year] performance reflects the complexity of the global Scotch market, along with the agility and resilience of our organisation. While we remain realistic about short-term challenges, we’re taking a dynamic approach to investments in our brands and in our business to help navigate through these headwinds while preserving our long-term ambition,” he said.

Within the Chivas Brothers portfolio, Scotch brand Ballantine’s saw good growth of +8% while Chivas Regal also seeing growth of +3%.

Things were less rosy for their other major whisky brands, with The Glenlivet and Royal Salute Scotches seeing falls of –9% and –20% respectively.









