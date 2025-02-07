Chivas Brothers sees slight drop in global sales

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard Scotch whisky business which can name The Glenlivet and Chivas Regal in its portfolio, saw a 2% drop in sales for the first half of this 2024-2025 financial year, from April to December 2024.
The figures come after Pernod Ricard as a whole recorded a -4% fall in sales for the same period.
Chivas Brothers noted that the drop was in part due to a poor first quarter with a recovery in the second. Despite the dip it is worth noting that the company is still in the green over the past five years, with +5% growth seen for this timeframe.
Emerging markets for the brand, including Brazil, India and Turkey, saw growth of +8%, 1% and an impressive +56%. Other markets were more challenging for the company’s brands with drops in sales of -10% and –19% for the US and China respectively. The poor performance in the Chinese market was also reflected in a drop in sales of –25% for the whole Pernod Ricard portfolio for the period April to December 2024.
Chivas Brothers’ chairman and CEO, Jean-Etienne Gourgues, is aware of the challenges the whisky giant faces but is confident in its ability to adapt.
“Our [first half of the 2025 financial year] performance reflects the complexity of the global Scotch market, along with the agility and resilience of our organisation. While we remain realistic about short-term challenges, we’re taking a dynamic approach to investments in our brands and in our business to help navigate through these headwinds while preserving our long-term ambition,” he said.
Within the Chivas Brothers portfolio, Scotch brand Ballantine’s saw good growth of +8% while Chivas Regal also seeing growth of +3%.
Things were less rosy for their other major whisky brands, with The Glenlivet and Royal Salute Scotches seeing falls of –9% and –20% respectively.