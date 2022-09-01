Subscriber login Close [x]
Pernod Ricard announces record sales growth in 2022

By James Bayley
Published:  01 September, 2022

Pernod Ricard has released its FY22 results, revealing a sales growth of 17% in 2022, totalling €10,701m – the first time the company has exceeded the €10 billion mark.

It is the company’s fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3bn profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.

Sales also grew by double digits across each region and spirit category, although wines were down by -4% due mainly to New Zealand's lower harvest.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: “All regions drove growth, categories, price points and channels, with an equal contribution from both mature and emerging markets.

“Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we’ve made on delivering our strategic roadmap “Good Times from a Good Place”.

“There has been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the Covid outbreak. I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams whose commitment has never wavered and continue to play a key role in facilitating convivial experiences with our brands worldwide.”

According to the results, the record sales were achieved by “leveraging [the company’s] wide portfolio and geographical breadth and achieving price increases across all markets, of mid-single digit on average.”

Sales were also said to be driven by the strong recovery of the on-trade, resilience in the off-trade and the rapid rebound in travel retail.

A detailed presentation of FY22 sales and results can be downloaded from www.pernod-ricard.com

 

