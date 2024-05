By Harpers Editorial team

One of the best recent openings we’ve lighted upon is Michael Sager’s new outpost Bruno, which has tucked neatly into the leafy environs of the East End’s Victoria Park Village. A decade on from the opening of his seminal Sager + Wilde in nearby Hackney Road, Bruno, named after his father, offers a now familiar Hackney mix of low-intervention wines and simple but tasty dishes, all served up by a super-friendly team in this characterful ex-stable.