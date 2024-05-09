Capilungo

By Harpers Editorial team

The newly opened Capilungo in Covent Garden has expanded its all-day café offering by opening a basement bar, where guests can sample a range of Puglian wines and classic aperitivo-style cocktails. Hyper-local delicacies from Lecce, focused on freshly baked ‘pizzette Pugliese’, will complement the drinks list.

The selection of wines will be hyper-local too, comprising bottles from independent producers and small farms, with a focus on regional and indigenous varieties from Puglia and the wine-rich region of Salento. Guests will be able to discover unique bottles and grape varieties from the area, from the classic Primitivo di Manduria to more unusual varieties such as Ottavianello from Ostuni, as well as some select single variety wines.

76 Long Acre, London WCE 9LB

Capilungoest1991.com







