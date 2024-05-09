Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Capilungo

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  09 May, 2024

    The newly opened Capilungo in Covent Garden has expanded its all-day café offering by opening a basement bar, where guests can sample a range of Puglian wines and classic aperitivo-style cocktails. Hyper-local delicacies from Lecce, focused on freshly baked ‘pizzette Pugliese’, will complement the drinks list.

    The selection of wines will be hyper-local too, comprising bottles from independent producers and small farms, with a focus on regional and indigenous varieties from Puglia and the wine-rich region of Salento. Guests will be able to discover unique bottles and grape varieties from the area, from the classic Primitivo di Manduria to more unusual varieties such as Ottavianello from Ostuni, as well as some select single variety wines.

    76 Long Acre, London WCE 9LB

    Capilungoest1991.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Private label growth for wine & Champagn...

    Wine industry leaders share SEO strategi...

    Champagne faces off against sparkling Ri...

    Fortnum & Mason Awards 2024: Henry Jeffr...

    Majestic enhances own-label range with L...

    Nominations now open for Top 50 Sommeliers

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Customer Business Manager

    ...

    Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

    ...

    Wine & Spirits Business Manager

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

    ...

    Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95