Jamie Avenell becomes C&C wine trading director

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  10 April, 2024

Major drinks distributor C&C Group has promoted Jamie Avenell to the role of wine trading director, taking over from Harriet Kininmonth, who has now joined The Wine Society.

Avenell will be responsible for the sourcing of C&C’s wine portfolio across Matthew Clark, Tennent’s Wholesale, Bibendum Wine, Bibendum Off Trade and Walker & Wodehouse, while tasked with driving the commercial wine strategy across the GB on and off-trades. The appointment signals C&C’s ‘ongoing focus on wine’, the company said, as it continues to drive a range which spans international regions and price points.

Avenell was previously senior wine buyer at C&C group, having begun working with Bibendum Wine over a decade ago. Since then, he has held a number of key positions within the business, working across most areas of the wine portfolio.

Clara Shand, commercial director at C&C Group said: “Not only does Jamie have a deep love for wine, but he has an incredible knowledge and passion for the business, having worked at Bibendum for over 14 years. Producers and customers alike value his energy and tenacity.”

On Kininmonth’s departure, Shand said she “would like to thank Harriet for a fantastic three years in the role, where she introduced many new and exciting producers to our portfolio such as Gerard Bertrand, Yealands, Santo Wines and Ste Michelle to name a few. We wish Harriet good luck in her future career.”

Avenell added: “It is a huge privilege to lead the wine buying team at an exciting time for our business. The C&C group wine business offers an unrivalled opportunity to cater for so many varying customer needs. We have a hugely talented team and a fantastic portfolio of producers and partners. I am excited by the opportunity to work with them all to both maximise the mutual opportunities our partnerships present, and to build further on our market leading propositions.”

Avenell’s name will be known to many in the trade, having been promoted to senior wine buyer for the group in 2019. Avenell is also a second year MW student and is a judge for various wine competitions including the Decanter World Wine Awards.





