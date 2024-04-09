Berry Bros improves customer satisfaction with new delivery system

By James Bayley

Berry Bros. & Rudd reduced its “where's my order?” queries by 40% in December 2023 courtesy of DispatchTrack, its new routing and order tracking solution.

As a high-end wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros was on the lookout for a more efficient routing solution for its last-mile deliveries. In particular, the businesses needed a system that was able to prioritise deliveries of customer-owned stock (customer private reserve, CPR) in its own fleet rather than third parties, to guarantee customers received a more personal service.

After assessing several providers, Berry Bros chose DispatchTrack due to the “superior flexibility, visibility and control the solution gave them”.

“The flexibility and customisation of the DispatchTrack platform to the Berry Bros. & Rudd internal processes has been fantastic. We have upgraded visibility and control over our last mile that is enabling us to deliver the superior service our customers deserve. Since implementation almost all our metrics have improved,” said Ryan Howe, head of supply chain & development at Berry Bros. & Rudd.

The merchant was also impressed with the automated routing capabilities of the DispatchTrack solution, including its speed, and the ease at which routes can be manually adjusted as circumstances required.

On implementing DispatchTrack, Berry Bros found they were able to streamline the way they pick orders for their vans in their warehouse, enabling drivers to get out earlier and spend more of their day delivering rather than loading and also reducing the need for temporary staff to process orders.

As a result, over the 2023 Christmas peak, Berry Bros saw a 13% increase in van utilisation, which in turn reduced the number of orders they had to offload to third parties, therefore reducing costs.

Over the same period, Berry Bros doubled the number of CPR stock delivered via its own fleet to 61% and is currently operating at 75-80%.

Since implementing DispatchTrack, Berry Bros has achieved its best-ever NPS score, with customers highlighting the delivery experience and improved accuracy on delivery arrival times as a key factor behind the improved scores.

Internal processes are often overlooked by businesses in pursuit of more sellable endeavours. However, in focusing on the efficiencies of its delivery output, Berry Bros has achieved a substantial increase in customer satisfaction, and that is something to be shouting about.











