Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Fine + Rare expands global team with ten new appointments

By James Bayley
Published:  01 August, 2024

International marketplace, Fine + Rare, has announced ten new positions across its global portfolio. Managing $750M of fine wine and spirits in the US, UK, Europe and Asia, the company is expanding its site development, sales and customer experience teams. 

As part of its expansion in Asia, Hong Kong-based Jose Lau has been appointed sales director of Asia. With 14 years in the industry, Lau joins from Berry Bros. & Rudd, where he was head of sales for private clients.

“It’s an exciting time to join Fine + Rare,” said Jose Lau (pictured). “The company has been quietly growing in recent years – expanding storage facilities, building its worldwide logistics network and upgrading technology to provide world-class access and services for clients in Asia, whether buying or selling.”

The expansion includes the creation of a Global Portfolio Management (GPM) team, which will advise clients on buying, selling and storing wine and spirits. The GPM division will be led by vice president Allan Frischman, previously of Sotheby’s and Hart Davis Hart Wine Co. Other GPM members include Ashika Matthews (UK portfolio manager), a wine writer and maker, and Desiree Anderson (US portfolio manager), who joined Fine + Rare in 2023.

“It’s great to join Fine + Rare,” said Allan Frischman. “Looking ahead, the way we leverage our technology to benefit our clients is key. It is critical to continue elevating our service, delivering tools to clients and supporting in managing client portfolios with expert advice and data.”

Other new hires are Andrea Olalla (head of customer experience), Christie Chan (customer experience executive), Brenda Ramirez (sales support associate), Peter Hauszknecht (lead backend developer), Csaba Hovráth (senior backend developer) and Jonathan Garcia (warehouse operations manager). Ricardo Carre has joined the Vinfolio account management team as a client advisor following Fine + Rare’s acquisition of the US platform in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to Fine + Rare Group,” said CEO Patrick O’Connor. “The new hires’ expertise and dedication to excellence will be instrumental in supporting our continued global growth. This team will also support our ongoing mission to enhance our ability to provide outstanding service to all our fine wine and spirits global markets. We are attracting top-tier specialist talent, which is a testament to the strategy and emergence of FINE+RARE as the industry’s only true global platform.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Adrian Bridge calls for market reforms i...

67 Pall Mall announces new head of wine...

Ridgeview named official sparkling wine...

Vintage Wine Estates files for bankruptc...

Waitrose secures listing with Akashi-Tai...

Australian wine exports reach $2.2 billion

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95