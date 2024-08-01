Fine + Rare expands global team with ten new appointments

By James Bayley

International marketplace, Fine + Rare, has announced ten new positions across its global portfolio. Managing $750M of fine wine and spirits in the US, UK, Europe and Asia, the company is expanding its site development, sales and customer experience teams.

As part of its expansion in Asia, Hong Kong-based Jose Lau has been appointed sales director of Asia. With 14 years in the industry, Lau joins from Berry Bros. & Rudd, where he was head of sales for private clients.

“It’s an exciting time to join Fine + Rare,” said Jose Lau (pictured). “The company has been quietly growing in recent years – expanding storage facilities, building its worldwide logistics network and upgrading technology to provide world-class access and services for clients in Asia, whether buying or selling.”

The expansion includes the creation of a Global Portfolio Management (GPM) team, which will advise clients on buying, selling and storing wine and spirits. The GPM division will be led by vice president Allan Frischman, previously of Sotheby’s and Hart Davis Hart Wine Co. Other GPM members include Ashika Matthews (UK portfolio manager), a wine writer and maker, and Desiree Anderson (US portfolio manager), who joined Fine + Rare in 2023.

“It’s great to join Fine + Rare,” said Allan Frischman. “Looking ahead, the way we leverage our technology to benefit our clients is key. It is critical to continue elevating our service, delivering tools to clients and supporting in managing client portfolios with expert advice and data.”

Other new hires are Andrea Olalla (head of customer experience), Christie Chan (customer experience executive), Brenda Ramirez (sales support associate), Peter Hauszknecht (lead backend developer), Csaba Hovráth (senior backend developer) and Jonathan Garcia (warehouse operations manager). Ricardo Carre has joined the Vinfolio account management team as a client advisor following Fine + Rare’s acquisition of the US platform in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to Fine + Rare Group,” said CEO Patrick O’Connor. “The new hires’ expertise and dedication to excellence will be instrumental in supporting our continued global growth. This team will also support our ongoing mission to enhance our ability to provide outstanding service to all our fine wine and spirits global markets. We are attracting top-tier specialist talent, which is a testament to the strategy and emergence of FINE+RARE as the industry’s only true global platform.”







