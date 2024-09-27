Berry Bros and Hambledon raise £170,000 for MND charity

By James Bayley

Over 100 employees from Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, and Hambledon Vineyard took on a 100km walk across English vineyards, raising more than £170,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The foundation funds research to find a cure for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and provides support to those diagnosed, as well as their families.

The walk began at Beachy Head’s iconic chalk cliffs in East Sussex, before continuing west through the scenic South Downs. Participants visited Rathfinny Wine Estate and Wiston Estate Winery, where they were met with encouragement and refreshments, before heading to the final destination at Hambledon Vineyard. The group faced varied terrain and weather conditions but pushed through to complete the challenge.

Champagne buyer Davy Żyw, who was diagnosed with MND five years ago, was among those who took part. “There’s a huge amount of uncertainty when you get diagnosed, but the dialogue around MND has completely changed in the last five years. I am so proud to be part of a team that is heading towards an impressive £500,000 raised for charity, and this 100km English Wine Walk was an incredible milestone to achieve together,” Żyw said.

Berry Bros. & Rudd has supported the foundation since Żyw’s diagnosis and has actively engaged in fundraising events. Last year, staff participated in a 325-mile bike ride, further demonstrating their commitment to the cause. Through initiatives like these, the company aims to raise awareness of the disease and contribute to research that could lead to a cure.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the foundation’s efforts to improve the lives of those affected by MND. This includes providing grants to MND Association and MND Scotland to support patients and their families. The foundation’s dedication to funding research and offering assistance has been instrumental in driving progress and fostering a sense of hope within the MND community.

