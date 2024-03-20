The Blue Pelican

By Harpers Editorial team

Chris Hicks and Alex Bagner, the husband-and-wife team behind The Rose in Deal, have just opened The Blue Pelican – a Japanese-inspired restaurant and natural wine bar set in a seafront townhouse with views over Deal Pier.

The restaurant is based on a Japanese izakaya, featuring expertly crafted small plates born from the owners’ shared love for Japan and its cuisine. Equally impressive is the wine list, which has been curated by Tim Toovey of Uncharted Wines and focuses on low-intervention English and European vineyards. The cocktail menu also continues the cross-continental theme, with Japanese-inspired flavours mixing local coastal herbs and seaweed foraged to show off Kent’s coastal produce in a new way.





83 Beach Street, Deal, Kent CT14 6JB

thebluepelican.co.uk











