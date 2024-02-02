North South Wines adds first-ever Rhône producer

By James Bayley

Wine importer North South Wines (NSW) has strengthened its French range with the addition of Maison Brotte, the fifth generation family-run producer based in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

The partnership is NSW’s first foray into the Rhône Valley and will aim to further develop the Brotte name in the UK.

Maison Brotte is a well-known producer in the Rhône with estates in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Cairanne and Laudun. The family has been involved in wine production in the region since 1880, with the Maison first established in 1931 by Charles Brotte. Today, Laurent Brotte is the fourth generation to run the estate, accompanied by his wife Christine and sons Thibault and Benoît.

Thibault Brotte, MD of Maison Brotte, said: “The UK is a pivotal focus in our market strategy and brand expansion. North South Wines distinguishes itself for various reasons; the team is aligned with our vision and demonstrates exceptional dedication to their roles.

“As we are not in the habit of switching agents, we recognised the potential with NSW to significantly enhance our on-trade presence in the UK. Their extensive reach and wine expertise position them as an ideal partner for us.”

Maison Brotte also brings strong sustainability credentials to the table and all estates are certified by HVE and in the process of organic conversion.

North South Wines’ Claire Greenwood, buyer for France, said: “We are really excited to bring the Maison Brotte wines back into the UK Market. Having tasted extensively across the Rhône, we are confident we have found the perfect partner, with a producer who exemplifies quality and value, whilst also championing sustainability to strengthen their range for the future.”

As of March 2024, North South Wines will be importing wines from across Maison Brotte’s diverse portfolio. These will include reds and whites from Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Côtes du Rhône, as well as wines from Cairanne, Gigondas, Vacqueyras, Crozes-Hermitage, and an IGP Pays d’Oc Viognier. In total, 11 wines will join North South Wines’ portfolio.

The announcement takes place as NSW prepares to celebrate a decade of trading with their ‘10 Years Young’ portfolio tasting in London. The Brotte range will be unveiled on Thursday 7 March at the Crypt on the Green, with Thibault Brotte hosting a masterclass.

All wines will be sold in the independent, wholesale and on-trade channels.







