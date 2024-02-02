Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

North South Wines adds first-ever Rhône producer

By James Bayley
Published:  02 February, 2024

Wine importer North South Wines (NSW) has strengthened its French range with the addition of Maison Brotte, the fifth generation family-run producer based in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.  

The partnership is NSW’s first foray into the Rhône Valley and will aim to further develop the Brotte name in the UK.

Maison Brotte is a well-known producer in the Rhône with estates in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Cairanne and Laudun. The family has been involved in wine production in the region since 1880, with the Maison first established in 1931 by Charles Brotte. Today, Laurent Brotte is the fourth generation to run the estate, accompanied by his wife Christine and sons Thibault and Benoît.

Thibault Brotte, MD of Maison Brotte, said: “The UK is a pivotal focus in our market strategy and brand expansion. North South Wines distinguishes itself for various reasons; the team is aligned with our vision and demonstrates exceptional dedication to their roles. 

“As we are not in the habit of switching agents, we recognised the potential with NSW to significantly enhance our on-trade presence in the UK. Their extensive reach and wine expertise position them as an ideal partner for us.”

Maison Brotte also brings strong sustainability credentials to the table and all estates are certified by HVE and in the process of organic conversion.

North South Wines’ Claire Greenwood, buyer for France, said: “We are really excited to bring the Maison Brotte wines back into the UK Market. Having tasted extensively across the Rhône, we are confident we have found the perfect partner, with a producer who exemplifies quality and value, whilst also championing sustainability to strengthen their range for the future.”

As of March 2024, North South Wines will be importing wines from across Maison Brotte’s diverse portfolio. These will include reds and whites from Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Côtes du Rhône, as well as wines from Cairanne, Gigondas, Vacqueyras, Crozes-Hermitage, and an IGP Pays d’Oc Viognier. In total, 11 wines will join North South Wines’ portfolio.

The announcement takes place as NSW prepares to celebrate a decade of trading with their ‘10 Years Young’ portfolio tasting in London. The Brotte range will be unveiled on Thursday 7 March at the Crypt on the Green, with Thibault Brotte hosting a masterclass.

All wines will be sold in the independent, wholesale and on-trade channels.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hallgarten lands Rathbone Wine Group dis...

Negociants International to operate as H...

MDCV appoints Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedi...

Caring to sell The Ivy Collection for £1bn

Gusbourne reshuffle continues with new h...

New Zealand 2024 harvest down on last tw...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95