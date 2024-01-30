Negociants International to operate as Hill-Smith Family Estates

By James Bayley

Six-generation family-owned winery and merchant Hill-Smith Family Estates has announced its distribution business, Negociants International, will retire its business name and operate as Hill-Smith Family Estates (HSFE) from 1 February 2024.

Established in 1985, Negociants International built a network of fine wine distributors across more than 50 major and emerging markets, representing family winemakers from Australia and New Zealand, including HSFE brands Yalumba, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Jansz Tasmania and Nautilus Estate, as well as family winemakers Rockford, Henschke, Chris Ringland, Murdoch Hill, Gentle Folk, Ochota Barrels and Kumeu River.

Beyond the change in business name, chairman and fifth-generation proprietor Robert Hill-Smith said the transition from the Negociants International brand to Hill-Smith Family Estates is part of a natural alignment of assets across international marketing and sales.

Read more: Hallgarten lands Rathbone Wine Group distribution



“The wine world is a very different place today than when we established Negociants International in 1985, both in the way sales channels are structured and how we bring it to market,” said Hill-Smith.

“With that evolution, we must adapt, and this strategic change is an opportunity to better support the sales channels and the family-owned wine brands we represent by expanding our marketing and sales capabilities.”

Hill-Smith also stated that the change better positions the business to achieve its future growth aspirations.

“As a family, we have been fortunate to see the resilience of the wine industry over our 175 years of existence, but this does not happen without terrific people who are committed to delivering not just survival but success and being willing to stay the course through thick and thin.

“We are a six-generation wine family, enthused for crafting and sharing great wine with the world for generations to come,” he added.

Executive director marketing & sales Jack Glover will lead the new Hill-Smith Family Estates global marketing and sales team and continue working with its established distribution network across all international markets, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific.







