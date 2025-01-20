Subscriber login Close [x]
Jansz Tasmania announces new winemaker

By Hamish Graham
Published:  20 January, 2025

Teresa Heuzenroeder, a winemaker with a vast array experience both side of the Bass Strait, has been appointed to the role of senior sparkling winemaker by the Tasmanian winery.

Jansz Tasmania, owned by Hill-Smith Family estates, hopes Heuzenroeder’s 20-plus years of experience in the crafting of sparkling wines will be a welcome addition to the producer, as they head into their 40th anniversary year in 2026.

The vintner’s career has spanned previous roles at Hill-Smith Family Estates, Petaluma and Croser in the Adelaide Hills, and most recently as senior sparkling winemaker at Paragon Estates. Heuzenroeder is enthused by the prospect of helping steer the north-east Tasmania producer.

“It feels like coming home. Jansz Tasmania is an iconic name in Australian sparkling wine, celebrated for its exceptional quality and dedication to tradition. I’m thrilled to work with Tasmania’s outstanding vineyards to take Jansz Tasmania to new heights,” she said.

Tasmania is a region know for its sparkling wines including those produced by the likes of Devil's Corner, House of Arras and Stefano Lubiana. Robert Hill-Smith, proprietor of Jansz Tasmania, believes Heuzenroeder can help the producer continue to standout in this crowded field.

“We could not be happier to welcome Teresa back to the family fold. She has an exceptional palate and flair for Chardonnay and sparkling wine, making her the perfect custodian to carry forward the legacy of Jansz Tasmania,” he said.





Friday read: Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

