Wigan succeeds Rose at Hill-Smith Family Estates

By Andrew Catchpole

Hill-Smith Family Estates has announced that Sam Wigan will take over the role of head winemaker from Louisa Rose ahead of the 2024 vintage.

Barossa-born Wigan (pictured), who has worked for the Hill-Smith family’s group for 22 years, has long experience working with traditional varieties such as Shiraz, Grenache and Riesling, along with overseeing more recent projects involving Grenache Blanc, Albariño.

Wigan worked his first vintage for the legendary Barossa producer Peter Lehmann, subsequently chalking up vintages in regions as diverse as Sonoma, Marlborough, Rioja and Beaujolais. During this time he was inducted into the Hill-Smith’s Yalumba winery on a trainee programme, completing his oenological training by studying at Charles Sturt University.

Rose, who has worked with the Hill-Sith family since 2006 and is one of the most respected winemakers in Australia, is handing on the baton and stepping up to the role of head of sustainability and brand ambassador.

Fifth generation company chair Robert Hill-Smith said: “Louisa Rose has mentored and led a strong winemaking team, and now under a new leader in Sam Wigan, we have the chance to showcase and express those experiences in a very tangible and exciting way as the 2024 harvest looms. Sam has shown excellence in his craft and embraces the balance of tradition with innovation across our folio.”

Of his elevated role, which formally begins on 5 December, Wigan said: “I have always been deeply passionate and excited by wine… Whether it’s New World wines from our backyard or great wines of the Old World.

“There’s an innate respect for tradition and terroir, but also great appreciation for the wines and the philosophy that have come from exceptional mentorship from Louisa Rose. Equally, I’m driven by our propensity to innovate, which the Hill-Smith family has advocated for generations and always encourages in their people.”

A leading player on the Australian wine scene, the 170-year-old Hill-Smith Family Estates incorporates many interests and estates, including Negociants Australia, Negociants New Zealand and Negociants International, plus Yalumba, Jansz Tasmania, Dalrymple, Pewsey Vale, Heggies, Nautilus Estate of Marlborough, Oxford Landing and mesh, plus others besides.







