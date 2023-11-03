Goedhuis and Waddesdon announce merger

By Jo Gilbert

Goedhuis & Co and Waddesdon Wine have announced an agreement to merge, with the deal effective from today (3 November). Both companies will initially continue to trade under their existing names, while the two businesses are fully integrated to ensure no disruption to clients or suppliers.

The new entity, Goedhuis Waddesdon Ltd, is poised to become a formidable presence in the wine industry. Goedhuis & Co has made its mark over the years as a fine wine merchant with over four decades of experience and is today known for its expertise in the classic wine regions, with a particular focus on Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Waddesdon Wine, a subsidiary of the Rothschild Foundation, represents wines from Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite and Edmond de Rothschild Heritage exclusively within the UK. Waddesdon Wine also represents Hundred Acre and collaborates closely with top wineries including Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Baron Arques as well as Henri Bourgeois and Penfolds.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild will retain a minority shareholding in the newly merged Goedhuis Waddesdon.

Saskia de Rothschild, chairwoman of Lafite said: “We’ve long admired the integrity and buying knowledge of the Goedhuis & Co team. Bringing the two companies together is an excellent long-term move.”

As a joint entity, the company will draw on Waddesdon Wine’s longstanding portfolio trade clients, premium retailers, Mayfair restaurants and hotels, and national restaurant groups. Customers include Harrods, Selfridges, Waitrose Cellar and Marks & Spencer.

The strategic goal of the partnership is for Goedhuis Waddesdon to accelerate its expansion. Both parties also expressed the aim of furthering their long-held customer service focused goals, including offering fine wines at competitive prices.

Johnny Goedhuis remarked: “This is a hugely exciting merger between two great companies. Both Goedhuis and Waddesdon share an ethos of delivering the highest level of service to sell the best wines at every price point. What makes this deal so special is the combination of Waddesdon’s extensive reach in the on-trade and their unique relationships with leading Bordeaux chateaux, with Goedhuis’ private client expertise and our extensive contacts in Burgundy and Italy.

“This creates a truly complementary business, ensuring all clients of Goedhuis Waddesdon benefit from an even broader range of wines of the very highest quality.”

Johnny Goedhuis, who founded Goedhuis & Co in 1981 will serve as chairman and ambassador of the new company, which will be headquartered in London Bridge.









