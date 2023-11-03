Subscriber login Close [x]
Makarounas Winery joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  03 November, 2023

Bancroft Wines has welcomed Makarounas Winery as a new producer, marking the first range of Cypriot wines to join the portfolio.

The terroir-driven wines hail from a family owned winery in the village of Letymbou, a region with a long tradition in vine growing. Letymbou is located 14km east of the city of Pafos, on the west coast of Cyprus. The Makarounas family has a viticultural history there dating back four generations.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are very excited to expand our Hellenic wine portfolio with the addition of the fantastic Makarounas winery from Cyprus. Cypriot wine has made incredible strides forward in the past decade, as producers learn to realise the full potential of their unique indigenous grape varieties and high altitude vineyards. Makarounas is one of the new shining stars of this movement.”

The Makarounas story aligns with the Bancroft buying ethos: a focus on organic viticulture, as well as indigenous and ungrafted vines. The supplier also has an interest in high altitude vineyards, producing wines which are made with minimal intervention and with lower alcohol levels.

There is a brightness to the Makarounas wines, said Sedlackova: “A crystalline and chalky undertone to the whites and real charm and vivacity to their reds, never compromising the uniqueness of their native varieties.”

Theodoros Makarounas, winemaker at Makarounas Winery, added that he and the team are thrilled to announce the collaboration with Bancroft, particularly with regard to the supplier’s focus on delivering quality wine for eco-conscious consumers.

“Our shared dedication to eco-friendly viticulture ensures that each bottle carries the legacy of responsible winemaking. We will offer a portfolio of wines that tell the story of love for our indigenous varieties in Cyprus, capture the island’s essence, from the sun-kissed vineyards of our village in Letymbou to the time-honoured winemaking techniques,” he concluded.






