Damian Carrington appointed Bancroft Wines MD

By James Bayley
Published:  01 August, 2024

Damian Carrington has been promoted to the role of MD at Bancroft Wines, having joined in 2020, after 12 years at Fields, Morris & Verdin/Berry Bros & Rudd. With extensive experience in the wine trade from roles at Oddbins, Harrods and Enotria, he is set to bolster the company’s leadership credentials significantly.

Chairman Peter De Haan expressed gratitude for departing MD Jon Worsley, noting his significant contributions to the company’s growth plans.

Carrington (pictured), will be tasked with driving long-term, profitable growth, optimising current resources and considering new appointments. De Haan highlighted Carrington’s vision for a stronger Bancroft, marking an exciting period for the company, its producers and the team.

“Our portfolio and team are well positioned in the competitive marketplace,” said Carrington of his new role. “I am thrilled to continue making a meaningful impact at Bancroft as managing director.”

Strategic Promotions

Jo Walker, already promoted to oversee both operational and financial responsibilities, has been appointed to the board of Bancroft Wines as finance and operations director. 

Meanwhile, James Snoxell has taken on the role of head of buying, expanding his fine wine remit to cover the overall buying strategy. 

Earlier this year, Lenka Sedlackova MW was promoted to head of brand management, recognised for her success in driving portfolio growth.

Making up the Bancroft leadership team are Johnny Paterson (head of regionals), Anne Cathelineau (head of London sales) and Hannah Van Susteren (head of marketing) going into the second half of the year.



