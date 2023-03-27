Lagar da Condesa joins the Bancroft portfolio

By James Bayley

Lagar da Condesa, located in the Val do Salnés area of Rías Baixas, has become the latest addition to the Bancroft Wines portfolio. The region has a long tradition of winemaking and is considered the birthplace of the Albariño varietal.

Described by Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines, as “producing perfect grapes”, from its Albariño vineyards, Lagar da Condesa becomes the second new addition to the Bancroft portfolio from Spain this year, following the arrival of Bodegas Mustiguillo in January.

Val do Salnés is said to be the coolest and dampest area of the appellation, with the most Atlantic coastline. Known as “Green Spain”, the region has moderate year-round temperatures, ocean mists and up to six times the average rainfall of Spain.

The artisanal winemakers very much fit the profile of a Bancroft winery, an importer with a penchant for organic and sustainable family-run wineries.

Lenka Sedlackova MW said, “We are delighted to welcome Lagar da Condesa to Bancroft Wines and share their quality Albariño with our customers. Their addition adds further depth to our Spanish portfolio.

“Lagar da Condesa, founded in 2013 by the Gil family in Arcos da Condesa, is located in the Val do Salnés area of Rías Baixas (meaning low estuaries). The granite-built winery, a typical Pazos from Galicia, is surrounded by its estate Albariño vineyards, which are all trained on pergolas about 5 feet off the ground to ensure plenty of ventilation to counter the damp climate.”

María Dugnol, export manager, Lagar da Condesa, continued: “We are really excited to start working with Bancroft so we can take Lagar da Condesa wines to the next level and share them with UK consumers.

“Albariño wines have been discovered recently in this country, and their quality has surprised many, including wine professionals since nobody was expecting such a premium white wine from a country like Spain. But we have a Green Spain too... These wines have been consumed locally for centuries, being a very well-kept secret. Production is really small and for that reason, many of the wineries never needed to export the wines, but Gil Family Estates is an export-oriented family and our passion is to share the hidden gems of our wine culture with our clients.”

The ageing potential of Albariño has also improved in recent years according to Dungnol, making the wines much more suitable for wine lists in restaurants and specialised shops.

“We are sure that we are in great hands with Bancroft and that they can take care of the wines as if they were from the same family,” Dungol added.







