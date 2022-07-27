Tiwari House joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley

UK-based wine distributor Bancroft Wines has added Tiwari House to its Hungarian portfolio.

This latest addition further adds to Bancroft’s worldwide offering, representing 15 different countries and over 190 award-winning wineries for distribution to the on and off-trade.

Tiwari House owns 13ha of vineyards in the volcanic terroirs of PDO Badacsony on the lake’s northern shore, with vines up to 70 years old. The vines planted are rare indigenous varieties such as Budai Zöld and Kéknyelu, as well as better-known varieties Kefrankos, Olazsrizling, Syrah and Pinot Noir.

The estate focuses on sparkling wine production using charmat and traditional methods and is working towards achieving organic certification within the next three years.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines said: “We are thrilled to add Tiwari House to our Hungarian portfolio, which also includes Juliet Victor (Tokaj). Tiwari House is a new project, and we are pleased to be working with their team from inception as their first international partner.

“Shashi and Livia’s vision is to respect the rich varietal heritage of the area and create an entirely sustainable environment for growing grapes and making wine and includes plans for a fully eco-friendly boutique winery, the likes of which may not yet exist in Hungary.

“We feel strongly about the quality of the wines, which remain true to their volcanic origin. I am pleased that Bancroft is joining Tiwari House on their journey, and we share their passion for the wines of Lake Balaton.”

Sashi Tiwari, director of Tiwari House, added: “The UK wine market is undoubtedly both dynamic and complex. One of our key challenges as a new business was to find the right ways to spread our wine message to those discerning British consumers.

“Tiwari House feels incredibly lucky to partner with Bancroft Wines, who have energetic resources, tremendous production knowledge and deeper market experience combined. We believe their team’s presence across the UK will find the best possible on and off trade customers for our wines, all while remaining true to the Tiwari House story.”









