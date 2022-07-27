Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tiwari House joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  27 July, 2022

UK-based wine distributor Bancroft Wines has added Tiwari House to its Hungarian portfolio. 

This latest addition further adds to Bancroft’s worldwide offering, representing 15 different countries and over 190 award-winning wineries for distribution to the on and off-trade.

Tiwari House owns 13ha of vineyards in the volcanic terroirs of PDO Badacsony on the lake’s northern shore, with vines up to 70 years old. The vines planted are rare indigenous varieties such as Budai Zöld and Kéknyelu, as well as better-known varieties Kefrankos, Olazsrizling, Syrah and Pinot Noir.

The estate focuses on sparkling wine production using charmat and traditional methods and is working towards achieving organic certification within the next three years.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines said: “We are thrilled to add Tiwari House to our Hungarian portfolio, which also includes Juliet Victor (Tokaj). Tiwari House is a new project, and we are pleased to be working with their team from inception as their first international partner. 

“Shashi and Livia’s vision is to respect the rich varietal heritage of the area and create an entirely sustainable environment for growing grapes and making wine and includes plans for a fully eco-friendly boutique winery, the likes of which may not yet exist in Hungary.

“We feel strongly about the quality of the wines, which remain true to their volcanic origin. I am pleased that Bancroft is joining Tiwari House on their journey, and we share their passion for the wines of Lake Balaton.”

Sashi Tiwari, director of Tiwari House, added: “The UK wine market is undoubtedly both dynamic and complex. One of our key challenges as a new business was to find the right ways to spread our wine message to those discerning British consumers.

“Tiwari House feels incredibly lucky to partner with Bancroft Wines, who have energetic resources, tremendous production knowledge and deeper market experience combined. We believe their team’s presence across the UK will find the best possible on and off trade customers for our wines, all while remaining true to the Tiwari House story.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking ahead: Sam Thackeray, Enotria & Coe

WSTA welcomes Alcohol Duty Review delay

1,406 UK restaurants go under in just 12...

Champagne shipments on the up as harvest...

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Penfolds releases its first-ever Bordeau...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95