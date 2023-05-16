Zephyr Wines joins the Bancroft Portfolio

By James Bayley

UK importer Bancroft Wines has announced the addition of Marlborough-based Zephyr Wines to its portfolio from 1 June 2023.

Ben Glover launched his Zephyr Wine brand in the UK in 2007 – the wines are sourced from the 35 ha, fourth-generation family farm in the Dillon’s Point region of Marlborough’s Wairau Valley.

The name Zephyr, meaning ‘a gentle breeze’, is inspired by the prevailing wind that moderates the coastal family vineyard, and the Marlborough region.

Read more: NZ scientists create 6000 new SB variants to increase environmental resilience



Ben Glover, owner and winegrower at Zephyr Wines said: “I’m delighted that our wines are joining Bancroft. Since launching Zephyr in 2007, our focus has been on single vineyard varietal expression and the organic journey.

“This fits perfectly with Bancroft Wines’ already impressive organic selection and its commitment to sustainability. I’m looking forward to this exciting partnership with the team and I can’t wait to show off our organic family wines to old and new customers”.

Planted in 1985 alongside Marlborough’s Ōpaoa River, rows of Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc grow in fertile loam soils that lend Zephyr wines its single vineyard expression.

Ten years after launching Zephyr, Ben Glover and his wife Susie Glover have transitioned 21 ha of the family vineyard to organic farming practices.

Jon Worsley, CEO of Bancroft Wines said: “We have worked with Ben, and his family, for several years, representing their niche organic ‘Bob Short for Kate’ wines, in memory of Ben’s late sister, Kate. We are excited to add the family’s Zephyr Wines to our portfolio. We believe Ben is one of the most talented winemakers in New Zealand and the Zephyr Wine brand’s focus and ethos match that of Bancroft Wines.”







