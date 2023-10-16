By Harpers Editorial

This November, UK restaurant group Dishoom will open Permit Room in Brighton – a standalone bar taking its influence from the permit rooms, beer bars and drinking holes of Bombay’s post prohibition-era of the 1960s and 1970s. The all-day bar-café will be heavily focused on the drinks offer, with a brand new cocktail and drinks list featuring alongside an all-new menu of ‘moreish drinking food’. Permit Room’s new home in the Brighton Lanes also harks back to Bombay’s original permit rooms in tucked away side roads, many of which are still open today.