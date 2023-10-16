Subscriber login Close [x]
    Permit Room

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  16 October, 2023

    This November, UK restaurant group Dishoom will open Permit Room in Brighton – a standalone bar taking its influence from the permit rooms, beer bars and drinking holes of Bombay’s post prohibition-era of the 1960s and 1970s. The all-day bar-café will be heavily focused on the drinks offer, with a brand new cocktail and drinks list featuring alongside an all-new menu of ‘moreish drinking food’. Permit Room’s new home in the Brighton Lanes also harks back to Bombay’s original permit rooms in tucked away side roads, many of which are still open today.

    31a-32 East Street, Brighton BN1 1HL

    permitroom.co.uk




