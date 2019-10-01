Halewood opens bar and rum distillery in Bristol

By Lisa Riley

Halewood Wines & Spirits has opened a bar, distillery and rum school in Bristol on the site of the former Jamie’s Italian on Park Street.

The 7,500 sq ft Bristol & Bath Rum Distillery venue will houses two stills - the first is a 500-litre double retort rum still traditionally used by many Caribbean rum distillers, which will distil Dead Man’s Fingers Spiced Rum.

The rum will be shipped from Bristol for sale across the UK and around the world.

In addition, the distillery is also home to a ‘rum school’, where visitors can distil their own spiced rum in small copper stills, or they can visit the distillery’s bar, which features over 150 different rums from over 50 different countries with Cornish originated Dead Man’s Fingers on offer alongside super-premium Colombian rum Dictador - priced £1,300 in Harrods, and Rum Sixty-Six.

Bristol was a “natural choice” for Halewood to open its new bar and rum distillery, said Chris Hotson, general manager, Bristol & Bath Rum Distillery.

“Bristol has a rich rum heritage and one of the UK’s most vibrant food and drink scenes - it’s an exciting place to be and we’re looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors from across the UK and further afield to enjoy immersive experiences where they can learn more about provenance-led craft rums,” he said.

The venture would also make Dead Man’s Fingers, which originated from Cornwall’s Rum & Crab Shack in St Ives, more accessible, allowing visitors to distil rum themselves, he added.

The Bristol & Bath Rum Distillery will also house a 200 litre working gin still while also offering a range of food in the main bar area.







