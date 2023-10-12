By Harpers Editorial

This month Sexy Fish is opening its third global outpost, in Manchester, with the launch now officially teed up for 12 October. Part of Caprice Holdings, which owns Bacchanalia and Annabel’s, Sexy Fish has become a fixture on the more flamboyant end of Mayfair’s dining scene, with a wine and Champagne list from the world’s top vintages and leading estates taking centre stage. Like its London outpost, Sexy Fish Manchester will be situated in the heart of the city, where a wide selection of top-end Japanese whiskies will also complement the Omakase tasting menus and late-night dining vibe.



