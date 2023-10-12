Subscriber login Close [x]
    Sexy Fish Manchester

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  12 October, 2023

    This month Sexy Fish is opening its third global outpost, in Manchester, with the launch now officially teed up for 12 October. Part of Caprice Holdings, which owns Bacchanalia and Annabel’s, Sexy Fish has become a fixture on the more flamboyant end of Mayfair’s dining scene, with a wine and Champagne list from the world’s top vintages and leading estates taking centre stage. Like its London outpost, Sexy Fish Manchester will be situated in the heart of the city, where a wide selection of top-end Japanese whiskies will also complement the Omakase tasting menus and late-night dining vibe.

    Spinningfields Square, Manchester M3 3AP

    sexyfishmanchester.com





