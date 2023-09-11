The Butcher’s Tap & Grill

By Harpers Editorial

Top Chef Tom Kerridge is back with another venture: The Butcher’s Tap & Grill on Tryon Street, Chelsea, which will be launching towards the end of the year.

Following the success of the first Tap & Grill of the same name in Marlow, Essex, in 2017, Kerridge is taking full advantage of a 3,600 sq ft, two-storey Victorian property just around the corner from Sloane Square, for a second outing. The 100-cover pub will predominantly be wet-led, with a British-centric menu sitting alongside a carefully crafted wine list by Gavin Hills from The Hand & Flowers, which

will be predominantly New World. Not a carbon copy of the original, but a spin-off, this follow-up will place more focus on the drinks list, offering locals a relaxed setting to whet their whistles into winter and beyond.









27 Tryon Street, London SW3 3LG

thebutcherstapandgrill.co.uk







