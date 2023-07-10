Uccelliera and Voliero joins Bancroft

By James Bayley

Montalcino-based Uccelliera and Voliero have joined the Bancroft Wines portfolio, adding to its roster of family-run wineries from around the world.

Winemaker Andrea Cortonesi has long dedicated Uccelliera’s vineyards to the production of Brunello and Rosso di Montalcino, where he follows sustainable agricultural practices guided by nature and the growing season. All grapes are hand harvested.

Uccelliera is the name of an old homestead laid on the hillslope of Castelnuovo dell’Abate, overlooking the ancient volcano of Mount Amiata. Cortonesi has cultivated vines here since 1986 at the estate, which formed the brainchild for the separate Voliero estate later in 2006.

Of Uccelliera's 2ha of vines, the lowest are located at 150 metres above sea level near the river, with the middle vines sitting at 250 metres, next to the cellar, and the highest vineyards sit at 350 metres above sea level. Each parcel is only a few hundred metres apart and the varied soils and different aspects are blended for his wines to express Montalcino in full.

In 2006, Cortonesi expanded to manage some more vineyards in Montalcino near San Angelo in Colle. Deserving their own attention, the vineyard and estate for his Voliero label are located 3-5km away from the Uccelliera winery, with the aim to explore a new project that expresses the character of a different terroir.

Nick Mason, senior buyer of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are proud to be bringing Andrea Cortonesi’s twin projects, Uccelliera and Voliero, to the UK. The finesse and poise of each wine from both labels is remarkable. Andrea’s Uccelliera can be described as 'cult' Brunello, the product of a lifetime using his own vines and working with the best estates around Montalcino. His newer project, the higher altitude wines under the Voliero label, showcase the same approach with fastidious attention to fruit quality, and with that, its own clear identity.

“The Uccelliera wines are characteristically summary, whilst the Voliero has a pleasantly brooding and autumnal identity - both rewarding and provocative. These make a very exciting addition to our evolving Italian range, and an excellent fit with our talent-centric portfolio.”

Angela Biagiotti, export manager for Uccelliera and Voliero added: “We’re happy and excited that Uccelliera and Voliero will be represented by Bancroft in the UK market. We’re confident that together we’ll be able to communicate the values that lead our grape growing and winemaking in an extraordinary territory as such the one of Montalcino.”











