Cape Mentelle joins the Bancroft portfolio

By James Bayley

Cape Mentelle, one of the original five wineries founded in Western Australia’s Margaret River in 1970, has joined the Bancroft portfolio.

The winery takes its name from the nearby Cape and boasts over 80ha under vine. Founded by David Hohnen, in the early 1970s Cape Mentelle experimented with various plantings of Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon.

Many of these original plantings have come to characterise the Cape Mentelle house style and its flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced primarily from the original Wallcliffe Vineyard, which is now widely regarded as one of Australia’s leading Cabernets.

Jon Worsley, CEO of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are looking forward to working with the team and wines from such an iconic Margaret River winery. The team at Cape Mentelle share a very similar ethos to Bancroft – a love for the land and a deep commitment to sustainability, both of which underpin every decision with the vines and in the winery, as well as local initiatives such as their nature conservation sponsorship and their Beach Clean Up programme where they have registered as a 'Friend of the Cape to Cape Track' and have adopted a section of the walking track that includes the limestone headland after which Cape Mentelle is named.”

Meanwhile, Cape Mentelle has also joined a collection of leading wineries across Australia and New Zealand that are part of the Endeavour Drinks Group.

Shaine DeVenny, head of Paragon Wine Estates, added: “I’m delighted that our newest addition, Cape Mentelle, will be joining Bancroft’s enviable wine portfolio alongside our other brands, Isabel Estate and Chapel Hill.

“It is an exciting development and we are looking forward to working closely with the team to bring these exceptional wines to market.

“We’d also like to thank Moet Hennessy for their strong custodianship of the brand. We are thrilled to be leading Cape Mentelle into a bright future”.







