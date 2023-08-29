Cherubino Wines acquires Margaret River Winemakers

By James Bayley

Cherubino Wines has announced the acquisition of Margaret River Winemakers, a winery and spirits brand located on Bussell Highway, 14km west of Margaret River township.

The agreement, which is said to be over 20 years in the making, includes a 2000-tonne facility with warehousing, distillation capacity, and a cellar door.

As part of the acquisition, Margaret River Winemakers will be rebranded with a focus on utilising Cherubino’s vineyards and fruit resources to create a range of spirits and a produce farm shop. The latter will complement the existing Frui Momento restaurant and Enoteca located on Caves Road, Wilyabrup.

Read more: Fourth Wave Wine lauds FTA for UK growth



The current wine facility and equipment will be moved to the new facility over the next 12 months, enabling Cherubino to develop its approach to farming, making and marketing its portfolio of wines.

Founder of Cherubino Wines Larry Cherubino said: “We are committed to a long-term approach to winemaking, and this acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to establish the brand not only in terms of supply but will greatly support our production and marketing capabilities.

“Cherubino’s newly appointed distribution partner in the UK, Hatch Mansfield, Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, and our many partners and customers around the world have allowed us to make this important step with confidence, and we look forward to sharing more details of the project soon.”

The new cellar door will reopen in December 2023.