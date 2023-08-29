Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cherubino Wines acquires Margaret River Winemakers

By James Bayley
Published:  29 August, 2023

Cherubino Wines has announced the acquisition of Margaret River Winemakers, a winery and spirits brand located on Bussell Highway, 14km west of Margaret River township.

The agreement, which is said to be over 20 years in the making, includes a 2000-tonne facility with warehousing, distillation capacity, and a cellar door. 

As part of the acquisition, Margaret River Winemakers will be rebranded with a focus on utilising Cherubino’s vineyards and fruit resources to create a range of spirits and a produce farm shop. The latter will complement the existing Frui Momento restaurant and Enoteca located on Caves Road, Wilyabrup.

The current wine facility and equipment will be moved to the new facility over the next 12 months, enabling Cherubino to develop its approach to farming, making and marketing its portfolio of wines.

Founder of Cherubino Wines Larry Cherubino said: “We are committed to a long-term approach to winemaking, and this acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to establish the brand not only in terms of supply but will greatly support our production and marketing capabilities.

“Cherubino’s newly appointed distribution partner in the UK, Hatch Mansfield, Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, and our many partners and customers around the world have allowed us to make this important step with confidence, and we look forward to sharing more details of the project soon.”

The new cellar door will reopen in December 2023.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Friday read: Provence, Pernod and the ri...

Fourth Wave Wine lauds FTA for UK growth

Vinoteca rescued by private equity firm

WineGB announces new CEO

Indigo Wine adds Sugrue South Downs to p...

Majestic’s organic wine sales jump 22% YOY

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95