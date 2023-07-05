Subscriber login Close [x]
C&C group to represent Yealands in the UK

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 July, 2023

C&C Group, one of the UK’s largest drinks distributors, has welcomed Yealands Wine Group into its diverse portfolio of drinks brands.

According to a representative from C&C, Yealand's range of wines will be distributed to on-trade customers via Matthew Clark and the retail sector via Bibendum Off Trade.

Yealands was founded in 2008 on the north-eastern tip of New Zealand’s South Island. It has been described as “one of the most sustainable wineries in the world” as the business operates one of the largest rooftop solar panel installations in New Zealand; this provides 15% of the power needed to run the facilities.

It was also the first winery in the world to be ‘Toitū carbonzero’ certified.

Yealands also plays an important role in the local community, investing into local initiatives that help build community assets, such as the annual Yealands Marlborough Sustainability Initiative.

There are three core brands: Yealands, Petal & Stem and Babydoll. Renowned for its Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Yealands also produces many other varieties including a Pinot Gris, Albariño and Pinot Noir label.

Harriet Kininmonth, wine buying director for C&C group, commented: “Yealands are one of the most well-respected wine producers in New Zealand, and we are honoured that they will be joining the C&C wine portfolio. We know that our customers will love their wines. Yealands commitment to sustainability is unparalleled and they are real trailblazers. This makes them a perfect fit for C&C group where our ESG strategy is ‘delivering to a better world'.”

Tiffani Graydon, CEO of Yealands Wine Group, added: “The UK market plays a significant role in our strategic plan for brand building and with C&C’s proven success in delivering premium wine growth, we’re excited to be partnering with them to bring UK consumers more great quality New Zealand wines”.




