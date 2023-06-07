Maison Mirabeau Achieves B Corp Certification

By James Lawrence

Leading rosé brand Mirabeau has achieved B Corp certification this month, joining Concha y Toro and Piper-Heidsieck as pioneers in this small but growing club of certified wineries.

According to Mirabeau, “By adhering to the B Corp framework, the company ensures that its actions consider the wellbeing of its employees, suppliers, customers and the environment. This certification reinforces Maison Mirabeau's values of transparency, accountability and continuous improvement, not just within the wine industry, but also in the communities and ecosystems it operates within.”

They added that Mirabeau has been “actively implementing sustainability initiatives for many years.”

These projects include co-founding the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF), which focuses on improving soil health and restoring biodiversity in vineyards alongside the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This involves putting ambitious plans in place to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions that are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty to combat climate change.

Mirabeau's vineyards are also certified organic and farmed regeneratively to restore microbial activity, reduce carbon and increase biodiversity above and below ground.

Maison Mirabeau CEO, Stephen Cronk, commented: “Maison Mirabeau is thrilled to achieve B Corp certification, as it underscores our commitment to using our business to effect positive change. We believe that sustainable and ethical practices are not only crucial for the well-being of our planet and communities but also essential for long-term business success.

“This is only the beginning of a lifelong journey to decrease our impact on the environment by working with our partners to drive change through the supply chain. This certification reflects the hard work and dedication of our valued team and serves as a guiding principle for our future endeavours."