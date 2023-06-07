Villa Maria embraces bulk in drive to cut emissions

By James Lawrence

The Indevin Group, owners of New Zealand brand Villa Maria, has announced plans to ship a selection of its wines to the UK in bulk. They will then be bottled by the firm Encric, at its plant in Cheshire.

According to a representative from Indevin, “After several years of research and consideration undertaken in partnership with its agent Hatch Mansfield, the need to prioritise sustainability and consider the carbon footprint of shipping wine from New Zealand to its largest export market is at the heart of this decision. This aim sits alongside the strong shared desire to ensure excellence of service levels for UK customers.”

Indevin acquired the business in 2021 after Villa Maria was placed into receivership, following a difficult Covid trading period.

Read more: Villa Maria embraces bulk shipping in drive to cut emissions

Indevin CEO, Duncan McFarlane, said: “The transport of wine has changed considerably over the years to be more innovative, sustainable, and efficient to keep up with global demand. We think shipping glass around the world just doesn’t make sense; this move will reduce Villa Maria’s CO2 emissions by 27% for each shipment bottled in the UK and improve our ability to be more agile with UK customer orders.

“With a rich history in the UK market and more recently launching Villa Maria’s biggest ever brand campaign in the UK, ‘Live in the Delicious’, the brand is thriving under Indevin ownership, so we hope this change can help us further strengthen our position to reach even more consumers with our quality wine.”

Adrian Curry, Managing Director at Encirc, added: “Bottling wine in the UK market is a no-brainer for the industry, but it requires proactive collaboration from across the sector to realise its potential and cut emissions right across the supply chain. This partnership is a great example of just what is possible. We are delighted to be working with one of New Zealand’s most well-respected wineries and to play a part in helping to bring outstanding wine to the UK.”

Patrick McGrath MW, CEO of Hatch Mansfield, also observed that “Indevin and Hatch Mansfield have shared values centred around sustainability and quality.”

He said: “We see this move as a logical and very positive next step in Villa Maria’s evolution and growth in the UK. After facing some of the unexpected challenges which our industry has experienced in the last few years, I am excited about the flexibility this gives us for ensuring our customers can be looked after as effectively as possible and for the longer-term potential this offers for Villa Maria’s continued success.”









