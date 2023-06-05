Berkmann adds Kiwi bite with Dog Point

By Andrew Catchpole

Berkmann Wine Cellars is strengthening its New Zealand offering with the addition of Dog Point Vineyard to its portfolio.

Established in 1979, the producer is widely recognised as one of the pioneers behind the rise of the Marlborough region to international recognition.

Set up by Ivan and Margaret Sutherland, the winery remains in family hands, and now claims to manage the largest organic vineyard in New Zealand.

The range of wines under the Dog Point label, which was launched more recently in 2002 in partnership with family-friends James and Wendy Healy, comprises four now classic Marlborough styles: Sauvignon Blanc; a barrel-fermented Section 94 Sauvignon Blanc; a Chardonnay; and a Pinot Noir.

“I have always considered Dog Point to be one of New Zealand’s greatest producers, so it is a joy and privilege to welcome them into our portfolio,” said Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann Wine Cellars.

“They are a perfect fit on many levels, from the relentless focus on quality and emphasis on family ownership to the incisive, complex, food-friendly style of the wines. We cannot wait to start representing them in the UK.”

With representation officially beginning on 1 August, the range is aimed at quality on-trade and independent merchants.

With regard to the broader New Zealand picture, Berkmann said the new addition comes at a time when “consumer interest in New Zealand wines is growing – they currently command the highest price in the on-trade for still wines, illustrating a consumer appreciation of their excellent quality and their willingness to pay a premium for them”.

Moreover, the importer highlights that Sauvignon Blanc is the second biggest grape in the on-trade, while being Berkmann’s biggest selling grape into the sector, with Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc continuing to lead the charge, especially at the quality end.









