Berkmann Wine Cellars launches annual sustainability report

By James Bayley

Berkmann Wine Cellars, the largest family-owned wine importer in the UK, has published its annual sustainability report.

Now in its fourth release, the Berkmann Wine Cellars Green Harvest Report champions the sustainable practices of over 50 big and small producers.

The report uses four main criteria to measure each producer’s efforts in applying more sustainable measures: Chemical inputs, renewable energy, packaging and social responsibility.

Charles Marshall, COO at Berkmann Wine Cellars, said: “The commitment to tackling the increasingly obvious effects of climate change must be a global one, which is why it is so encouraging to see so many of our producers committed to doing their part in minimising their impact, whilst still producing great quality and fantastic tasting wines, [that] our customers have come to expect.

“Our annual Green Harvest Report is just one way we support buyers when choosing wines that mirror their sustainability credentials. Whichever country they are looking to source from, the Green Harvest Report gives a rundown of the practices of each producer, allowing them to choose the right winery quickly and efficiently”.

Sustainability Champions

The report highlights suppliers making the biggest strides in their sustainability initiatives; notable producers include Unico Zelo of Australia (pictured), which focuses on making wines from grape varieties that can be easily grown without the need for irrigation or chemical input to control pests and disease.

Château Ksara also gets a mention for its part in the Lebanese Environmental Pollution Abatement Project, which has implemented several measures to reduce carbon emissions in the region.

Babich from New Zealand features as well, having planted 2,000 native trees and shrubs to promote biodiversity and protect waterways in its vineyard.

To download a copy of the Berkmann Wine Cellars Green Harvest Report, visit www.berkmann.co.uk.








