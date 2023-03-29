Airbikie to power distillery with green hydrogen in ‘world first’

By James Bayley

Arbikie Highland Estate has completed the latest stage of its plan to be the world’s first green hydrogen-powered distillery with the installation of a new 1MW wind turbine to provide renewable energy.

The installation of the new wind turbine means Arbikie is well on track to be one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries, having already distilled Nàdar (the world’s first climate-positive gin and vodka) in partnership with the James Hutton Institute and Abertay University.

Arbikie is now working in collaboration with Locogen and Logan Energy to power its distillery with green hydrogen. It will use renewable electricity from the wind turbine to split water in an electrolyser to create green hydrogen. This will be used in its hydrogen-compatible boiler to power the Arbikie Distillery.

Read more: Oxo Tower to host 46 biodynamic winegrowers in trade tasting

Iain Stirling, director of Arbikie Highland Estate said: “We are delighted to pioneer the use of green hydrogen in the distilling industry. As the latest custodians of our family farms and distillery, it’s very important to our family to be as sustainable as possible.”

Arbikie is working with hospitality clients such as Hilton and Marriott to create sustainable cocktails with its Nadars. To this point, Stirling added, “Our Nàdar Gin and Vodka are in demand across the world as discerning consumers switch to planet-friendly spirits and our customers, including some of the world’s best bars, and hotels are using our Nadars to create sustainable cocktail menus.”







