Oxo Tower to host 46 biodynamic winegrowers in trade tasting

By James Bayley

Said to be “London’s most comprehensive biodynamic wine tasting”, the Biodyvin tasting will showcase 46 biodynamic winemakers from 13 different European wine regions.

The event will be held at the Oxo Tower, Level 2 from 11am-6pm on 3 April, where attendees will have the opportunity to taste an eclectic and expansive selection of wines and learn about the philosophy behind biodynamic farming from the winemakers themselves.

Created in 1995, Biodyvin is an exclusive group of 202 biodynamic winemakers. Since 2002, Biodyvin’s biodynamic certification has been carried out by Ecocert in all member countries. The official certification organisation inspects every Biodyvin member each year according to its very precise rules of conduct. These winemakers are mostly based in France, though Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain are also represented.

Olivier Humbrecht, president of Biodyvin said: “From a powerful brand-driven market, we see a continuously growing demand for more artisan wines, organically made. We are not sure the general public really understands what biodynamic means, but it is clear it triggers curiosity. In the end, the wines speak for themselves and that is what the consumers want – honest wines showing the characteristics of the place, made organically, that taste good.”

Claire Prothon, senior trade adviser at Business France said: “We wanted to organise a tasting that shows off the breadth of what Biodyvin can offer the UK trade. Biodynamic wines have been going from strength to strength in the UK and we’re really excited about the selection of wines available at this tasting.”

Co-organised by Biodyvin and Business France, the event is aimed at wine trade professionals who are interested in sustainability, innovation and most of all, great wine.

To register for the event click here.





