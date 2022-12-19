Barbican Brasserie By Searcys

By Harpers Editorial

Barbican Centre, Silk St, London EC2Y 8DS

searcys.co.uk

Located on the second floor of the Barbican Centre, Barbican Brasserie by Searcys overlooks the area’s brutalist surroundings and offers a well-priced menu of British classics and European dishes.

The food menu is complemented by a curated wine list and a selection of bubbles, including Searcys’ own signature Selected Cuvée Brut and Rosé, while for cocktails, the bar’s popular Newbie Negroni is created with gin, Pimm’s No.1, red vermouth, orange juice, and a splash of soda.

Led by Searcys head chef Clifton D’Souza, the mains feature pan-seared stone bass fillet with carrot purée and shaved fennel, nduja-stuffed chicken roulade with leek, borlotti beans, marsala, and a Searcys favourite, wild mushroom risotto.







