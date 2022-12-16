Subscriber login Close [x]
    Chalk

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  16 December, 2022

    Duke Street, Richmond, TW9 1HP

    chalkbar.co.uk

    Chalk is a new, innovative craft cocktail and natural wine bar on Duke Street in Richmond upon Thames.

    Leveraging the post-pandemic stay-local hospitality trend, Chalk offers the cutting-edge service typically found in central London but in a neighbourhood setting.

    The bar champions unique flavours without being pretentious, be that a glass of the Chin Chin Vinho Verde from Quinta do Ermizio in northern Portugal or a Natsu cocktail featuring home-distilled yuzu juice.

    Co-founders Becky Downing and Adam Lock plan to open in multiple London boroughs and their ambition is for Chalk to become the UK’s number one premium cocktail and wine bar brand.

    Downing is an award-winning start-up founder and serial entrepreneur and Lock spent six years as bar manager of The Groucho Club in Soho.



