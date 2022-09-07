Subscriber login Close [x]
    Mr Fogg’s Apothecary

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  07 September, 2022

    34 Brook Street, London W1K 5DN

    mr-foggs.com/mr-foggs-apothecary

    Mr Fogg’s has headed back to Mayfair for its latest launch – the first from the team behind Mr Fogg’s, Cahoots and Bunga Bunga in more than four years. Located opposite Claridge’s hotel, the Apothecary takes inspiration from its other Mayfair venue, Mr Fogg’s Residence, with the use of antique weighing scales and mists of dry ice adding to the immersive experience. While it revels in the eccentricity of its Victoriana kitsch, however, Fogg’s takes its cocktails seriously. Standouts include the Quack’s Compound – a refreshing gin-based serve. The Soaked in Ether is a punchy, fruit-forward drink that brings together rum, cherry liqueur, pomegranate and ginseng. All served using fog-spilling tumblers and chemistry jars, which help to build the atmosphere – sometimes with a literal bang.




