    The Little Scarlet Door

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  11 August, 2022

    12-13 Greek St, London W1D 4DL

    thelittlescarletdoor.co.uk

    Zone 1 house parties are no longer exclusive to the rich and famous, thanks to the opening of The Little Scarlet Door on Greek Street in Soho. The interiors are reminiscent of urban apartments, with exposed pipework, raw plaster and concrete flooring. Set across two floors, this latest offering from The Little Door & Co is a hive of activity, with communal spaces and semi-private nooks to suit any mood and occasion. The elaborate cocktail menu features serves in vases, halved disco balls and mixing bowls, such as the Dirty Dancing (Reyka vodka, Passoa, Chambord, passionfruit and Prosecco). In addition, Harpers can recommend the Sex and the City, made with El Jimador tequila, Kwai Feh, Martini Ambrato, chilli, tarragon and lychee.




