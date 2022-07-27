Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Laithwaites leans into recycled glass

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  27 July, 2022

Online retailer Laithwaites has expanded its first recycled glass range following better-than-expected initial sales.

The extension of Laithwaites’ W/O range is the latest development in the growing sustainability agenda in the UK, which is increasingly putting the spotlight on the need for packaging materials with lighter carbon footprints.

After selling out in 72 hours, the Frappato – the first launch in the W/O range – Laithwaites has now added an organic white and rosé to its roster.

W/O was conceived last year as the UK’s first wine brand to be bottled in 100% recycled glass. Corks are displayed without a capsule, meaning no plastic jacket is needed. The fully biodegradable labels are also made using a single colour printing process with an environmentally friendly pulp.

Advised by sustainability specialist EcoAct earlier this year, Laithwaites discovered that several factors contributed to 95% of the emissions footprint of a bottle of wine – including the glass itself. Grape growing and winemaking, on the other hand, account for 15% and 17%, respectively.

“We wanted to give our customers a product format that they are familiar with, but that reduces our impact on the environment,” Louise O’Hara, product innovation manager at Laithwaites, said.

“The fact that our inaugural red sold out within 72 hours of its launch – and that the stock kept flying out every time it hit our online site – shows how supportive everyone has been of the project.”

“Glass is infinitely recyclable without loss in quality or purity,” she added.

The recognised need for alternatives to the virgin glass norm is growing more rapidly than ever. Enotria & Coe MD Sam Thackeray predicted that sustainable packaging would be the most impactful drink innovation in our Looking Ahead series this week.

“We haven’t necessarily seen sustainable credentials immediately correlate to a boost in sales, but they certainly give a brand a relevant talking point that resonates with consumers in today’s market,” he said.

Laithwaites’ W/O wines are made in partnership with Dino Taschetti at his co-operative winery. It’s one of Sicily’s leading organic producers, thanks to the island’s warm and dry climate. The new white is made from 100% Lucido grapes, while the rosé is pressed from 100% Nero d’Avola.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking ahead: Sam Thackeray, Enotria & Coe

WSTA welcomes Alcohol Duty Review delay

1,406 UK restaurants go under in just 12...

Champagne shipments on the up as harvest...

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Penfolds releases its first-ever Bordeau...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95