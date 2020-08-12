Subscriber login Close [x]
Kylie goes vintage with Benchmark expansion

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  12 August, 2020

International pop star Kylie Minogue is continuing to grow her presence in the UK wine aisles with the launch of a new 2019 Côtes de Provence rosé.

The first launch in the UK came back in May 2020 in partnership with the Paul Schaafsma-backed Benchmark Drinks. The 2019 rosé is the first vintage in the range.

It’s a Grenache 50%, Cinsault 40%, Rolle 10% blend, from a 27-hectare estate helmed by owner and winemaker Christophe Gautier.

Kylie’s sophomore effort in the world of celebrity wine falls under the umbrella of the new Collection series.

It’s an extension of the partnership with London-based distributor and brand developer Benchmark Drinks, helmed by Schaafsma, Accolade Wines' former MD.

Kylie follows a number of other well-known celebrities leveraging their credentials in the world of wine.

The “overwhelming debut” of the Signature Rosé quickly flew off shelves of Tesco stores following the initial launch.

Minogue’s Côtes de Provence Rosé will be launching exclusively online via her website, at £18 per bottle.




