Craggy Range spearheads NZ entry to La Place

By Andrew Catchpole

In a first for New Zealand, Craggy Range is to feature in the September release on La Place de Bordeaux.

As such, it will rub shoulders with some of the highest-ranked wines in the world, joining a growing number of non-Bordeaux estates that are released via the negociant network.

La Place first folded in New World wines in 1996, with Almaviva, followed by Opus One in 2004 (both estates were partners to Chateau Mouton Rothschild), with the last couple of decades seeing an opening of doors to top wines from Italy, the US, South America and elsewhere in France.

Craggy Range will be represented by two negociants for its September releases – CVBG and Mahler Besse – across both Europe and Asia, with the 2020 vintage of Craggy Range Le Sol Syrah and Craggy Range Aroha Pinot Noir being offered.

The entry to La Place is being hailed as significant for New Zealand in terms of being recognised as a producer of top-flight wines, and especially for Pinot Noir, on the world stage.

“We approached Craggy Range due to the quality of their wines, but also their international relevance,” said Tom Portet & Emma Thienpont of International First Growths, a courtier that seeks out fine wines globally to promote on La Place.

“Very few brands from the New World have the presence in major markets that Craggy do. The growth in demand for international wines has been extraordinary, so the time is right to bring NZ into the mix.”

David Peabody, marketing manager at Craggy Range, added: “La Place makes sense for Craggy as it expands our distribution reach within the world of Fine Wine.

“While this is great for Craggy, it will also reinforce the idea that New Zealand does have a place in the world of Fine Wine, especially for Pinot Noir. Hopefully, this will encourage International Negociants to look at New Zealand Fine Wine more seriously.”

Craggy Range was founded in 1998 in Hawke’s Bay by the Peabody family to make world-class New Zealand wines.







