Nightjar calls night owls to late-night launch

By Jo Gilbert

Nightjar Carnaby

Kingly Ct, Carnaby, London W1B 5PH

barnightjar.com

Nightjar, the Old Street speakeasy widely known as a pioneer of the London cocktail scene, brings its heady mix of late-night jazz and Art Deco interiors to Soho with the opening of Nightjar Carnaby. The menu will continue to honour three distinct historical eras in 20th-century cocktail-making – Pre-Prohibition, Prohibition and Post-War – alongside Nightjar Signatures and large-format Sharing Cocktails. Pre-Prohibition includes early classics from bartenders such as Jerry Thomas and Harry Johnson. The Prohibition range recreates cocktails that are mostly short, strong and aromatic. Post-War spotlights latter-day classics from the tiki age to the cocktail renaissance of the new Millennium.









