Revolve launches brasserie with a British twist

By James Bayley

Revolve

Unit G02, Broadgate, 100,Liverpool St, London EC2M 2PP

revolve.london

This month, Andrew Fishwick, Tristram Hillier and Romain Pottier will launch Revolve – a vibrant, modern brasserie in the heart of the City. Opening in Broadgate in partnership with British Land, the restaurant will take inspiration from the brasseries of Paris and New York. Revolve will host a monthly guest chef programme, with Lee Westcott, John Javier, Anna Hansen, Josh Eggleton and Gareth Ward confirmed. The all-day menu will focus on simple, accomplished brasserie classics with British provenance at its heart, transforming from a bustling weekday spot for City workers to an energetic dining destination with ticketed chef meals on weekends.







