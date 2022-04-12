The Open House offers intimate summer dining with The Arber Garden

By Jo Gilbert

The Arber Garden

1 Pearson Square, London W1W 7EY

thearbergarden.co.uk

The Open House group, sister business to eclectic Nordic-Japanese crossover Pantechnicon, continues its rapidly growing its presence in London with the launch of The Arber Garden. The venue follows the Open House’s DNA of twinning contemporary design with British pub classics. Seasonal and local produce leads on the menu, with options such as poached Cornish halibut and flatbreads well catered to via a comprehensive wine list. The light and herbaceous theme continues with a gin garden. Set away from the main street, the foliaged-draped area is sure to be well-populated as the weather warms.





