Wines from Spain announces 2022 annual tasting

By James Bayley

The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting, the most comprehensive tasting of Spanish wines for the UK trade and press, is back with a series of in-person and digital tastings in June 2022. Leading importers and exporters of Spanish wines will present their latest portfolios featuring Spain’s wealth of DOs, styles and grape varieties.

London Tasting, Lindley Hall, 28 June 2022

Trade and press visitors will have the opportunity to taste new releases and vintages, re-connect with Spanish wine importers and meet dynamic wineries seeking distribution in the UK. Additional features will include masterclasses and a self-pour tasting featuring selected winners from the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards.

Glasgow Tasting, Royal College of Physicians, 20 June 2022

Wines from Spain is inviting the Scottish trade and press to come and taste a selection of 200+ Spanish wines at the Royal College of Physicians in Glasgow. This will be a sit-down tasting, and a team of sommeliers will pour wines. Masterclasses, presented by Rose Murray Brown MW and Miguel Crunia, will also form part of the day's programme.

Digital Tasting, throughout June 2022

For those who cannot attend the London or Glasgow tastings, a unique selection of 200+ wines will be available for online ordering. Visitors will have the opportunity to order a pack of 12 samples to taste from home or the office (dispatched late June 2022).

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: “We are immensely pleased to be hosting in-person tastings this year. Our Spanish wine producers and exporters look forward to presenting their wines to trade & press visitors at Lindley Hall, London, and we are delighted to take a selection of their wines to Scotland for a special showcase in Glasgow.

“We hope that the UK trade and press can join us at one of these events. We also felt that it was important to allow those who are still unable to travel to have access to our tasting programme, and we will organise sample mailouts to facilitate tasting at home or in the office.”

Registration for all three events will open on 25 April 2022. For more information, please email: winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk







