Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines from Spain announces 2022 annual tasting

By James Bayley
Published:  30 March, 2022

The Wines from Spain Annual Tasting, the most comprehensive tasting of Spanish wines for the UK trade and press, is back with a series of in-person and digital tastings in June 2022. Leading importers and exporters of Spanish wines will present their latest portfolios featuring Spain’s wealth of DOs, styles and grape varieties.

London Tasting, Lindley Hall, 28 June 2022

Trade and press visitors will have the opportunity to taste new releases and vintages, re-connect with Spanish wine importers and meet dynamic wineries seeking distribution in the UK. Additional features will include masterclasses and a self-pour tasting featuring selected winners from the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards.

Glasgow Tasting, Royal College of Physicians, 20 June 2022

Wines from Spain is inviting the Scottish trade and press to come and taste a selection of 200+ Spanish wines at the Royal College of Physicians in Glasgow. This will be a sit-down tasting, and a team of sommeliers will pour wines. Masterclasses, presented by Rose Murray Brown MW and Miguel Crunia, will also form part of the day's programme.

Digital Tasting, throughout June 2022

For those who cannot attend the London or Glasgow tastings, a unique selection of 200+ wines will be available for online ordering. Visitors will have the opportunity to order a pack of 12 samples to taste from home or the office (dispatched late June 2022).

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: “We are immensely pleased to be hosting in-person tastings this year. Our Spanish wine producers and exporters look forward to presenting their wines to trade & press visitors at Lindley Hall, London, and we are delighted to take a selection of their wines to Scotland for a special showcase in Glasgow. 

“We hope that the UK trade and press can join us at one of these events. We also felt that it was important to allow those who are still unable to travel to have access to our tasting programme, and we will organise sample mailouts to facilitate tasting at home or in the office.”

Registration for all three events will open on 25 April 2022. For more information, please email: winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Depleted yields create ‘tension’ followi...

Inaugural California List launched in Lo...

The IMW welcomes 17 new Masters of Wine

And the Oscar goes to… Bond and Bordeaux

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95